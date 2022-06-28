No pregnant woman in our custody – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is not in custody of a pregnant woman in connection with the Ekiti governorship election.

The commission explained that all the suspects in its custody were being held by court order over allegations of vote buying during the poll.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Spokesman of EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to newsmen on in Ilorin.

Uwajaren dismissed speculations that a pregnant woman was among the suspects arrested on allegation of vote buying during the Ekiti governorship election.

“A pregnancy test conducted on all the female suspects arrested during the election at the State Hospital in Ilorin was negative.

“Earlier tests conducted in a private hospital also revealed negative result for all the female suspects,” Uwujaren said.

The spokesman added that all the suspects were detained based on valid Order of Court, pending the conclusion of investigations.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are finalised.

Uwujaren also urged the public to ignore the wild claims about mistreatment of the suspects, saying that the commission is committed to the observance of the rule of law in all its operations. (NAN)

