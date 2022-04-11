No pregnant woman deserves to die from childbirth –Saraki

By Aderogba George

Mrs Toyin Saraki, Founder of Well-being Foundation Africa, and wife of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, says no pregnant woman should lose her life through childbirth.

She therefore, urged Nigerians to rise to the occasion, and ensure the safety of every pregnant woman during childbirth.

In a statement signed by her Chief Press Secretary, Mr Shola Ayelabola, Saraki made the call during a visit to Kuchigoro Primary Healthcare Center and Maitama District hospital, both in Abuja, to show her care for in the area of maternal/newborn health.

Ayelabola said Saraki expressed sadness at the increasing rate of child and maternal mortality in Nigeria, which she said prompted the establishment of her foundation.

According to he, pregnant women enjoy free antenatal care and delivery through the foundation.

She said the foundation planned to increase the number of nurses and midwives in Nigeria, to ensure effective and efficient healthcare delivery in the country.

Saraki called on all stakeholders to put all hands on deck to ensure the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal for maternal and newborn health in Nigeria by 2030.

She stressed that curbing maternal mortality was crucial to the development of any country that had the interest of its citizens at heart. (NAN)

