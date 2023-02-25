No political ambition of anybody is worth the blood of any Nigerian — Jonathan restates

By Shedrack Frank

Former President Goodluck Jonathan reiterated his standpoint at Otuoke, his country home in Bayelsa on Saturday that nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian.

He made the declaration for the umpteenth time after casting his vote at the 2023 general elections.

The former president arrived at his polling unit as early as 8:30 a.m., but election materials arrived much later.

He charged the electorate to vote peacefully and advised politicians to note that nobody owned Nigeria.

He also denounced possible plans for vote-buying and charged those who had such money to use same for the benefit of humanity.

The former president described vote buying as robbery and urged those indulging in it to desist for the betterment of the country.

“I served Bayelsa for eight years; served at the national level for eight years, but now I am back as nothing.

“All office holders will leave the office someday; the position you occupy today should not diminish us as a human race, rather it should improve us as a human race, if you mean well for us,’’ he said.

Jonathan appealed to politicians to behave themselves diligently at the elections, noting that the whole world was watching Nigeria and global senior citizens were in the country to observe the elections.

He noted that the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) deployed at the 22023 elections was better than the card reader used in previous elections. (NAN)