No plots to remove APC National Chairman – Official

By Chimezie Godfrey

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied media reports on plots to remove the National Chairman of the Party, Sen. (Dr.) Abdullahi Adamu.

The Party made its stand on the issue clear in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka on Wednesday.

Morka noted,”The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to opposition-sponsored media reports on plots to remove the National Chairman of the Party, Sen. (Dr.) Abdullahi Adamu.

“The reports are based on the imagination of its sponsors ostensibly unnerved by the remarkable achievements of Sen. Adamu since assuming office as the National Chairman.

“Our Party and leaders are currently focused on important task of building a strong and vibrant electoral campaign ahead, and will not be distracted by boring chirps of idle speculators.”

The National Publicity Secretary said the opposition PDP is quite welcome to continue to dissipate its energies on innuendoes and chasing after phantom plots in APC rather than concentrate on mending its broken and acrimonious house.

“The National Working Committee of our Party stands united under Sen. Adamu’s leadership as National Chairman with the singular commitment to wining the next general election,” he said.

