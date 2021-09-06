No plans to shutdown telecom services in Katsina, says govt

The National Communications Commission (NCC) has refuted a social media story claiming that the commission had ordered telecom service providers to shutdown their services Katsina state.

Alhaji Abdu Labaran, the General (DG) media to Gov. Aminu Masari disclosed a statement issued to newsmen on Monday, Katsina.

The DG added that the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who spoke to the government, dismissed the story as false.

“He added that the purported trending on social media was a cloned version of the sent to Zamfara State.” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the NCC had a recent ordered a total shutdown of telecom sites Zamfara state, reaction to the lingering security challenges.

According to Labaran, had advised that the trending news suggesting a similar action would be effected Katsina should be disregarded, as it did not emanate from the commission. (NAN)

