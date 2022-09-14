No plans to sell Kano Sharia’a Courts, says Justice Commissioner

By Ramatu Garba

The Commissioner for Justice, Musa Abdullahi-Lawan says there is no plan by the Kano Government to sell some Shari’a Courts in the state.Abdullahi-Lawan, who doubles is also the Chairman, Technical Committee on Conversation and Redevelopment of Some Kano State Owned Properties, made this known in Kano on Wednesday.

Some Kano-based legal practitioners, Sanusi Umar, Usman Imam and Bello Basi, approached a Kano High Court seeking to restrain the state government from taking any further step on the building and premises of the courts.

The affected courts Include, the Upper Shari’a Court Gidan Maitasine, Yan Awaki, Upper Shari’a Court Yan Alluna, Upper Shari’a Court Shahuci, and Upper Shari’a Court Goron Dutse.Others are Upper Shari’a Court Kasuwar Kurmi, and Upper Shari’a Court Filin Hockey.”

The claims of the plaintiffs are fake, unfounded and political as well as misrepresentation of facts.”The state government has no plans to relocate Upper Shari’a Court Goron Dutse and Upper Shari’a Court Filin Hockey, Hausawa.“The state government’s decision to relocate the Yan Awaki Upper Shari’a Court, is due to the fact that the court building was taken over by the Kofar Wambai Motor Park and Market.“

The court is not supposed to be located were there is distraction as well as car horn noise or any other thing that will distract the attention of a judge, court officials and litigants.“A court needs serene environment to avoid miscarriage of justice.

The Yan Awaki Court has been relocated to the BUK New site Road, were a whole Shari’a Court Division that include, Shari’a Court, Upper Shari’a Court and Shari’a Court of Appeal to be completed by the end of September 2022.,” he said.Meanwhile, Abdullahi-Lawan noted that the Upper Shari’a court Kurmi Market and Yan’alluna has also been taken over by Marketers, adding that hawkers roam around the premises of the court.“Yan’alluna court we received series of complaints from Lawyers, Litigants that the court has no parking space, the remaining parking space in the court premises has currently taken over by Marketers,”he said.

He said the state government will utilise the space of Shahuci Upper Shari’a court to build a new court for Kurmi Market and Yan Alluna courts in a single Complex.“Considering the dilapidated nature, of Shahuci Upper Shari’a court, in addition with flooding during rainy season made the government to include the court in the project.“

The building of the seven court and renovation of Yankaba Upper Shari’a court will provide serene and enabling working environment for judiciary staff in the state,” Abdullahi-Lawan said.(NAN)

