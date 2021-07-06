No plan to retrench workers – Buni

Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe on Tuesday said his administration has no plan to retrench civil servants in spite of the state’s meagre resources.

Mala-Buni gave the assurance in Damaturu on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed permanent secretaries and board members.

He said he would continue to attract investments to Yobe from both state and non-state actors in order to meet the financial obligations of the state.

“ People accuse me of frequenting Abuja; the truth is, if I remain in Damaturu, we cannot pay even our salary bills.

“ And that means we will have to join the league of states that are retrenching workers; we don’t have such plan.

“ You are aware of the projects we started, including the four modern markets we are building, the ongoing 3,600 houses, the over 87 primary healthcare centres project and state-of-the-art equipment in our hospitals.

“ All these are possible due to our contacts with development partners; and these days, you don’t just speak with a partner on phone, you must pay visits to get quick results.

“ I believe that if I don’t make good use of my contacts to bring development to the people of Yobe, then I have betrayed their trust,” the governor said.

Mala-Buni said his administration would continue to empower youths with capital and training in crop cultivation, trades and animal production to become self dependent.

He charged clerics, traditional rulers and all residents to continue to pray for peace and security in the state and the country at large.(NAN)

