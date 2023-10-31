No plan to redenominate Naira – CBN

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it has no be plans to redenominate Nigeria’s legal tender, the Naira.

CBN’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isa AbdulMumim, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there had been social a media message in circulation about plans by the apex bank to redenominate the Naira by cancelling two zeros from the currency.

According to AbdulMumim, there is no truth in the message.

“The attention of the CBN has been drawn to the wide circulation of a text message suggesting that the apex bank plans to redenominate the country’s legal tender, the Naira, with effect from January 2024.

“We are concerned that this narrative, which we had refuted before now, appears to be gaining traction with several debates on the implication of such policy to the economy.

“We wish to reiterate that the contents of the message are misleading.

“The authors, in their mischief, modified text eked from old policy move by a previous CBN governor in 2007 to make it look recent,” he said.

AbdulMumim said that there was currently no plan by the CBN to restructure and redenominate the Naira.

“Whilst the apex bank may be considering reforms, such are subject to laid down procedure in line with provisions of the CBN Act.

“The public in hereby advised to ignore the news report, as it is speculative and calculated to cause panic,” he said. (NAN)

