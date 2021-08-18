No plan to increase taxes – Obaseki

August 18, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says his administration has no plans to increase taxes but needs more ’ participation in tax payment.

The governor made this known to journalists shortly after he visited the state Revenue Service on in Benin.

Obaseki said that he visited the service because the tenure of the board had expired, adding that there was the need to reenergize the service before the of a new board.

According to him, there is no need to increase taxes, what we need is more ’ participation in tax payment.

“Today the ratio of pay taxes vis-a-vis the population is very, very small and the burden is only on few pay tax.

“Henceforth, everyone earns a revenue or some source of by law pay to the state.

“That is what we are trying to do by that everybody pay something directly to the state government treasury.

“We want to sure that we reenergize the service; right now we are not meeting our budget in terms of revenue collection in the state,” he said.

According to the governor, there are leakages in the tax system; we believe that we can achieve more of decency by restructuring the way revenue is collected in the state.

“The meeting today is to meet with members of staff of the service; to work with them and redesign the revenue collection system in the state because it is not centralized

“So what we are looking at is to have semi-independent offices across the 18 local governments of the state that will responsible for all the taxes that will collected in that area.

“The other reforms we are looking at is to collaborate with the local governments to what they are supposed to generate, so as to reduce the burden on the citizens,” Obaseki said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,