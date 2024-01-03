Wednesday, January 3, 2024
No plan to increase petrol prices, NNPC assures Nigerians

Danlami Nmodu
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. has assured the public that there is no imminent increase in the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

This assurance was given in a statement signed by Olufemi O. Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., Abuja.

“NNPC Ltd. urges Nigerians to disregard unfounded rumours and assures them that there are no plans for an upward review of the PMS price,”the statement said.

Soneye added, “Motorists nationwide are advised against engaging in panic buying, as there is presently ample availability of PMS across the country.”

