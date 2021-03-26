Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says his administration has no plan to ban commercial motocyclists in the state.



Makinde made this known on Friday during the inauguration of a newly constructed ultra-modern commercial motocyclist and tricycle loading points in Ibadan.



He said his administration would re-organise and coordinate the operations of Okada/tricycle riders to conform with modern ways of doing transport business.



The governor maintained that when properly organised, it would be easy to differentiate individuals doing other businesses from commercial motorcycles and tricycles business operators.



He said the loading points would facilitate easy transportation of residents in the state capital.



Makinde said that the loading points were designed as a pilot scheme, saying that if the units are used judiciously, the initiative would be replicated throughout the state.



He also enjoined Keke and Okada riders to do away with those using motorcycles and tricycles to commit crimes.



“We also want you to be coordinated and organised. I already told the people in charge to install solar lights here so that you can all do your businesses comfortably at night.



“We have security challenges and I must say that Okada and tricycle operators have to help the government.



“When you are organised, you can fish out those who are using Okada and tricycles to commit crimes and hand them over to the law enforcement agencies,” the governor said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the motorcycle/ tricycle operators plying Beere -Gate – Iwo road appreciated the Oyo State government for the construction of the loading points and called for more of it.



One Mukaila Jimoh, an okada rider and Ezekiel Olabode, a tricycle operator said the loading points would enhance their operations.



Jimoh said the loading points would make it easy for okada operators to abide with the regulation of one passenger per bike, and other regulations guiding their operations.



Olabode, on his part, said that the loading points would enable them to know genuine and registered tricycle operators from Intruders.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

