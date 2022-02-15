No plan to assassinate minister, Osun State govt. declares

Osun State government on Tuesday denied a claim that was a plan to assassinate of Interior and former governor of the state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Sunday Akere, Special Adviser to Gov. Gboyega Oyetola on Political Matters, gave the denial while addressing All Progressives Congress (APC) party members at the residence of Chief Bisi Akande, in Ila-Oragun in the state.

Akere said that was no truth in the claim, adding that some political hoodlums were only trying to cause crisis in the state.

Abiodun Agboola, Publicity Secretary of the APC faction loyal to Aregbesola, had in a statement, alleged that was a plot to assassinate the minister.

“We wish to inform the general public and security agencies of a plot to kill the of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, by default by the state government-sponsored political thugs.

“We say by default because the plan is to lay ambush for the ’s entourage and deal it massive attacks on his way to visit Iwo on Tuesday,’’ Akere had alleged in a statement.

Addressing party faithful, however, Akere said: “ is no truth in the claim that are plans to assassinate Aregbesola. (NAN)

