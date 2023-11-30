No place for criminality in Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa – AIG

The new Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of Zone 4 Headquarters in Makurdi, Mr Ebong Eyibio, has warned that there is no place for criminality within his territory.

This is contained in a press statement on Thursday, signed by the Zone 4 Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP David Kaavanger, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

Mr Eyibio said he would ensure that criminals have no place in Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa States which are under his supervision.

He also called for collaboration from members of the public in the fight against crime within the Zone,.

He warned criminal elements within the zone that there was no place for crime and criminality under his watch, and said that they should all turn a new leaf and desist from crime or face the full wrath of the law.

According to the statement, the IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has appointed AIG Ebong Eyibio as the new Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 4, Makurdi.

The statement further stated that Mr Eyibio was born on 27 July, 1964, in Itu local government area of Akwa-Ibom state.

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 3rd March 1990 and until his recent posting was the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 17, Akure.

He has served the Force in various Commands and Formations across the country and attended several courses both within and outside the country. (NAN)

