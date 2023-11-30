Thursday, November 30, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNo place for criminality in Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa – AIG
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

No place for criminality in Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa – AIG

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
53

The new Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of Zone 4 Headquarters in Makurdi, Mr Ebong Eyibio, has warned that there is no place for criminality within his territory.

This is contained in a press statement on Thursday, signed by the Zone 4 Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP David Kaavanger, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

Mr Eyibio said he would ensure that criminals have no place in Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa States which are under his supervision.

He also called for collaboration from members of the public in the fight against crime within the Zone,.

He warned criminal elements within the zone that there was no place for crime and criminality under his watch, and said that they should all turn a new leaf and desist from crime or face the full wrath of the law.

According to the statement, the IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has appointed AIG Ebong Eyibio as the new Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 4, Makurdi.

The statement further stated that Mr Eyibio was born on 27 July, 1964, in Itu local government area of Akwa-Ibom state.

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 3rd March 1990 and until his recent posting was the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 17, Akure.

He has served the Force in various Commands and Formations across the country and attended several courses both within and outside the country. (NAN)

Previous article
2024 budget must address needs of long-suffering Nigerians – Speaker Abbas
Next article
Electoral Conducts in Nigeria: We Are The Change We Need
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.