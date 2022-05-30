No petition yet before APC senatorial primaries appeal committee in Enugu – Chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeal Committee for the Senatorial Primary elections in Enugu State says it is yet to receive petitions from the exercise.

Chairman of the committee, Mrs Nina Mbakwe, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the committee on Monday in Enugu.

According to her, members of the committee came to the state on Saturday for the national assignment and are yet to receive petitions arising from the exercise.

Mbakwe, who arrived in Enugu with Chief Vincent Ogbuagu as Secretary and Mr Martin Mbagu as member congratulated the senatorial candidates of the party for their victory.

She also applauded the APC for finding her worthy to serve as chairman of the committee in the just-concluded elections.

The chairman urged party members to rally round all candidates of the party to ensure their victory in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

While commending the effort of the party in the state, she advised members that the only way to win general elections was to come together as a team, to achieve their desired goal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senatorial candidates were the sole candidates from their zones for the primary as no other aspirant purchased nomination and expression of interest forms. (NAN)

