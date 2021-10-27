No petition against Ogun APC State Congress – Appeal Committee

The All Progressives Congress,(APC)  State Congress Appeal Committee for Ogun said on Wednesday, that it received no petition against the state congress held in on October 16.


The five-man Appeal Panel, led by Mr Patrick Obahiagbon, stated this at a press conference held at Conference Hotel in Abeokuta.
 
Obahiagbon recalled at the briefing  that the committee had on Monday, at a press conference in Abeokuta, announced that it would sit on and Wednesday at the conference hotel  to receive and attend to petitions that might arise in respect of the state congress.


“We have sat for two days now and no person or persons have approached this appeal Committee with any petition.


“Based on this circumstance, of the view that the Ogun State political class is satisfied that the state congress that took place on   October 16, 2021 was in substantial compliance with  the constitution of APC.


He said that it was also in line with the extant regulations rolled by the Technical Extraordinary Convention Committee.
“What is left for us now is to write our report and submit to the caretaker extraordinary and convention committee of the party.


“That, we intend to do and very timely, so that we too can meet the requisite timeline for this assignment,” he said. (NAN)

