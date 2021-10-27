No petition against Ogun APC State Congress – Appeal Committee

The All Progressives Congress,(APC) State Congress Appeal Committee for Ogun said on Wednesday, that it received no petition against the state congress held in Abeokuta on October 16.



The five-man Appeal Panel, led by Mr Patrick Obahiagbon, stated this at a press conference held at Conference Hotel in Abeokuta.



Obahiagbon recalled at the briefing that the committee had on Monday, at a press conference in Abeokuta, announced that it would sit on Tuesday and Wednesday at the conference hotel to receive and attend to petitions that might arise in respect of the state congress.



“We have sat for two days now and no person or persons have approached this appeal Committee with any petition.



“Based on this circumstance, we are of the view that the Ogun State APC political class is satisfied that the state congress that took place on October 16, 2021 was in substantial compliance with the constitution of APC.



He said that it was also in line with the extant regulations rolled out by the Technical Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

“What is left for us now is to write our report and submit to the caretaker extraordinary and convention planning committee of the party.



“That, we intend to do and very timely, so that we too can meet the requisite timeline for this assignment,” he said. (NAN)

