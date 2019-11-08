No person has come to pick Sowore – DSS Spokesperson

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday confirmed that it has received the Court Order for the release of Omoyele Sowore.

However, Peter Afunanya, spokesman of DSS who disclosed this development in a statement added , “It is important that the public notes that since the receipt of the Order, no person has turned up at the DSS to take delivery of him.

He said “This becomes imperative for reasons of accountability.

“However, the Court has been properly briefed on this development and the steps being taken to ensure compliance with its Order.

Afunaya said “The Service, under the leadership of Yusuf Magaji Bichi (fwc), as the Director General, is not a lawless organization and will never obstruct justice or disobey Court Orders.

“It, therefore, affirms that it will do all that is needful once the appropriate processes have been concluded.”