No party has right to impose its processes on another – PDP

November 10, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday said no Political party has right to impose its processes on another.

party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday in Abuja, said PDP and other political had right to decide which form of they wish to adopt.

Ologbondiyan said that PDP was shocked over passage of harmonized amendment bill, which among other things, provides for direct primaries for nomination of candidates for elections by political parties.

“Our party holds that it is inalienable right of each political party, within context of our constitutional democracy, to decide its form of internal democratic practices,” said.

Ologbondiyan said that include processes of nominating its candidates for elections at any level.

PDP also believes that no political party should force its processes on any other political party as direct primaries amendment, a practice of All Progressives Congress (APC), seeks to achieve.

Ologbondiyan, however, said that PDP would within next 48 hours, make its final decision in respect of amendment known. (NAN)

