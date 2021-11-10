No party has right to impose its processes on another – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday said no Political party has the right to impose its processes on another.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday in Abuja, said PDP and other political parties had the right to decide which form of primary they wish to adopt.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was shocked over the passage of harmonized electoral act amendment bill, which among other things, provides for direct primaries for nomination of candidates for elections by political parties.

“Our party holds that it is the inalienable right of each political party, within the context of our constitutional democracy, to decide its form of internal democratic practices,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said that include the processes of nominating its candidates for elections at any level.

“The PDP also believes that no political party should force its own processes on any other political party as the direct primaries amendment, a practice of the All Progressives Congress (APC), seeks to achieve.

Ologbondiyan, however, said that the PDP would within the next 48 hours, make its final decision in respect of the amendment known. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...