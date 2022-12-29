No Other Presidential Candidate Should Get 25% Votes In South-West – Tinubu/Shettima Promoter

The Chairman, Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (TSGICC), Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, has enjoined the electorates to ensure that none of the top presidential candidates in the February 2023 elections gets 25% votes in the south-west.

According to him, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should gather over 90% of the votes in the entire Yorubaland.

Engr. Olaniyan, who is the immediate Deputy Governor of Oyo State, spoke during an interactive session with members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council Media & Publicity in Oyo State under the chairmanship of Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan.

The interactive session aimed at formulating synergy between the Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (TSGICC) that he founded and the PCC Media Team in Oyo State.

“When people talk about Muslim-Muslim ticket, we know Tinubu won’t play ethnic or religious cards. No other presidential candidate should have 25% votes in the entire south-west,” Olaniyan said.

Apparently impressed by the calibre of media personalities assembled as members of the Media & Publicity Committee in Oyo, the Oke-Ogun born grassroots politician said his group would work with the Olaosebikan-led team to promote the Tinubu/Shettima joint ticket.

His words, “Having had the opportunity to meet the members of your team, I must say that I am highly impressed with their calibre and their professional track record. I am also impressed by the wealth of experience and the depth of expertise you have managed to gather together here.

“I want to let you know that I will not bother to constitute a separate media team for our Grassroots Independent Campaign Council, this team of yours will serve as the bona fide media team of our campaign council”.

Engr. Olaniyan used the opportunity to enjoin the media team to remember that while they work for Tinubu/Shettima, it is also important that APC takes charge in Oyo State come May 2023, hence, the need to also be interested in the Folarin/Okunola ticket.

“I should also use this opportunity to impress it on you and your team that there should be no discrimination in the level of support and commitment given to the promotion of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket and the Folarin/Okunlola ticket. In fact, all APC candidates all the way to our House of Assembly candidates are to be equally supported and promoted”, he charged.

Speaking earlier, Chairman, APC PCC Media & Publicity in Oyo, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, had acknowledged Engr Olaniyan’s commitment to the realization of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential bid.

The PCC Spokesperson stated that in addition to the absolute commitment of his committee to securing a minimum of 95 percent of Oyo votes for Tinubu, his committee would equally ensure that Oyo State scores 18 over 18 in the 25th of February, 2023 elections.

He said the state coordinators of PCC, the Director of Contact and Mobilization, South West, Alhaji Mutiu Are, the states chairmen of media and publicity in the South West are all working towards the same goal which is realisation of the Tinubu Presidency.

State coordinators are: Lagos, Babajide Sanwoolu; Ogun, Dapo Abiodun; Osun, Isiaka Oyetola; Ondo, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu; Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi and Oyo, Teslim Folarin.

The media and publicity committees chairmen are, Kehinde Bamigbetan, Lagos; Kehinde Olaosebikan, Oyo; Femi Davies, Ogun; Raheem Akingbolu, Ekiti and Akindele Akintunde Egbuwalo, Ondo.

Olaosebikan, explained that all the communications activities of the committee are geared towards winning the presidential election, the three senatorial seats and all the 14 house of Representatives seats for APC.

While thanking the former Deputy Governor for his confidence in the committee, Olaosebikan said that all the candidates of the party would be adequately carried along in their activities.

Alhaji Olaosebikan, a veteran campaign manager noted that the overwhelming victory of APC in the first set of elections would make winning quite easy in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections as the opposition would have been thoroughly weakened.

“It is very glaring that APC will win all the elections in the next general elections in Oyo State. This is what we are working towards and it is realisable. On the 25th of February it is going to be 18 for us and zero for the other parties.

“We will win the presidency, the three senatorial seats and all the 14 House of Representatives seats. We have the best candidates with profound credentials and antecedents.

And on the 11th of March, our gubernatorial candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, the most experienced, seasoned, qualified among all the candidates would carry the day. He is the only candidate that has traversed all the 33 local governments of Oyo State meeting the critical stakeholders.

Members of the. APC PCC, Oyo State Media and Publicity Committee who represented the team on the courtesy visit included Dr Joshua Oyebamiji, Mrs Bose Oyewole, Mr Akeem Oyetunji, Mr Olawale Sadare, Mr Femi Popoola, Hon Adesola Yaqub, Dr Abdulazeez Olatunde, Mr Sikiru Akinola and Mr Olubunmi Sodipo.