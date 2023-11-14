Tuesday, November 14, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNo ongoing recruitment for Direct Short Service course – Army
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSecurity

No ongoing recruitment for Direct Short Service course – Army

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
27

By Sumaila Ogbaje

 The Nigerian Army has alerted the public that it has not commenced recruitment for Direct Short Service course.

It said the online `Nigerian Army Direct Short Service (DSS) Recruitment Portal for 2023′ is fake, and warned the public not to fall victims of fraudsters.

This is contained in a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the fake online was created by unscrupulous persons to defraud and mislead the public, as such Nigerians especially applicants should avoid it.

According to him, the Nigerian army has already set measures in motion to apprehend those behind the fraudulent portal.

“Accordingly, members of the public are enjoined to report any suspicious recruitment portal or activities to the NA.

“The army will continue to remain committed to ensuring a transparent and credible recruitment process through its established official channels of communication.

“These channels include, the official Nigerian Army website and social media platforms https://army.mil.ng  twitter @HQNigerianArmyFacebook, Headquarters Nigerian Army and other reputable media outlets.

“It is important to rely on these official sources for accurate and up-to-date information, rather than fall victim of fake recruitment online advertisements.

”Fake recruitment advertisements will inevitably mislead potential candidates and expose them to the vagaries of fraudulent activities of scammers.

“Potential Candidates are particularly urged to take this rebuttal cum advisory seriously,” he said. (NAN) 

Previous article
Labour Strike: Workers observe partial compliance in FCT
Next article
Rwanda’s Foreign Ministry lauds Tinubu, says TAC scheme, noble
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.