The Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA) in Kwara has dismissed as unfounded reports that some indigenes of Omu-Aran were involved in the recent crime of kidnapping in the area.

Mr Olayinka Owolewa, the National Publicity Secretary of ODA, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Omu-Aran.

Owolewa explained that although some suspects were arrested in Omu-Aran over kidnapping incidents, none of them was an indigenes of the area.

Specifically, he said that one of the suspects identified as Ramoni, whose hotel and residence were razed by irate youths, was a herdsman.

“Ramoni is a Fulani and not an indigene of Omu-Aran,” he stated.

The alleged kidnapers were said to have been arrested by youths of Odo-Owa in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara on April 29.

The ODA spokesman said that Omu-Aran people were renown for hard word and dignity across the nation and in the diasporal.

Acvording to him, the community has produced so many prominent people, including ministers, military governors, top academicians and industrialists of international repute.

He also cited Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, and American Congres

sman Oye Owolewa, among its other eminent citizens.

The statement therefore urged the public to disregard all forms of misinformation on the real identities of the arrested kinappers in the town, assuring that the community will always support law enforcement agents in their efforts to rid the area and the state of criminals.

The ODA also threatened that the community would take legal action against any person, organisation or group that defame its image. (NAN)

