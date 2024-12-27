No Nigerian border will be used to attack any country – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, says Nigeria will not allow its borders to be used as a base to attack any foreign country.

By Muhammad Nasir

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, says Nigeria will not allow its borders to be used as a base to attack any foreign country.

Musa made the declaration in Sokoto on Thursday while addressing troops of “Operation Fansan Yamma” during a Christmas luncheon.

He also emphasised that no foreign military base would be permitted on Nigerian soil.

“We have the capacity and capability to handle our security challenges.

“What we can do is collaborate with other nations through training—sending our personnel abroad for training and welcoming theirs as well,” Musa stated.

He assured neighboring countries of Niger, Chad, Cameroon, Benin, and Togo, of Nigeria’s commitment to mutual security.

“Any criminal element using Nigerian soil to attack our neighbors is an enemy of Nigeria, and we will take decisive action.

“We are one with our neighbors and will ensure that such threats are neutralised,” he said.

Musa appealed to Nigerians to recognise that addressing the nation’s security challenges is a collective effort that should not be left for the military alone.

He warned against individuals or groups exploiting religious or ethnic sentiments to deceive communities.

“Many come pretending to be allies but later reveal their true motives.

“This was the case with the Lakurawa, who initially seemed friendly but are now a significant threat,” Musa said.

The CDS stressed that the military is committed to eradicating all criminal elements in the country.

“Any community harboring these criminals must either drive them out or prepare to face the consequences of our operations.

“We respect human rights but will take firm action against those aiding or abetting threats to national security,” he warned.

Musa praised President Bola Tinubu for his steadfast support to the Armed Forces and his confidence in their leadership.

He also expressed gratitude to Gov. Ahmad Aliyu and the people of Sokoto State for their continued support to military operations in the region.

“We reaffirm our loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and our commitment to defending our fatherland,” he said.

Musa further lauded the troops for their bravery, resilience, and professionalism, urging them to remain vigilant and focused.

“You exemplify the finest traditions of the Armed Forces. Stay united and continue to make us proud.”

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Sokoto, Maj. Gen. Ibikunle Ajose, described the event as an opportunity to not only to celebrate Christmas but also reflect on the troops’ sacrifices, achievements, and shared commitment. (NAN)