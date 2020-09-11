No negotiations with P&ID, says Malami

Share the news













Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami,SAN has said that the Federal Government of Nigeria is not considering any possibility of negotiations with P&ID.

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu,

Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and made available to newsmen

in Abuja on Thursday 10th day of September, 2020.

“There will be no negotiation or talk of settlement with P&ID or any related party by or on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The recent judgment of the English Commercial Court confirmed our view

that P&ID and its cohorts are fraudsters who have exploited our country. They will not benefit from their corrupt behavior,” he said.

This is a classic case with overwhelming fraudulent and corrupt undertones. The Federal Government of Nigeria is not considering any possibility of negotiations with P&ID. It is has not only fallen within the tall order exception referred to by the Hon Attorney

General in his interview with Arise TV yesterday, but lacks any legitimate foundation. We will not and cannot negotiate arbitral

awards where the basis and foundation rely on fraud, corruption, breach of processes and procedures.

The Government remains wholly committed to fighting this case to overturn the exorbitant award without paying a single naira of public money to these fraudsters.”