‘No N4.5b padded into NDLEA 2022 budget’-Official

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has dismissed insinuations from some reports that N4.5 billion was padded into its proposed 2022 budget.

The Agency has been inundated with calls and messages since Tuesday seeking clarification on an alleged insertion of N4.5billion for the construction of police barracks into the NDLEA’s proposed budget being considered by the Senate.

Femi Babafemi,Director, Media & Advocacy,NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, this statement is therefore a formal response and clarification of reports that suggest that the Agency’s budget proposal submitted by the Federal Ministry of Finance was padded with N4.5billion for construction of police barracks.

He said “It is public knowledge that President Muhamadu Buhari magnanimously approved the construction of barracks for NDLEA over a period of four years starting from 2022 fiscal year. Investigations have confirmed that the amount in question is indeed for the construction of NDLEA barracks but typographically inputted as ‘police barracks’ in one of the documents attached to the proposal from the Budget Office.

“The typo error has since been corrected and the budget cleared on Tuesday by the Senate Committee.”

