No mutiny disposition among troops of 159 battalion – Army

The Nigerian Army has described as false report that its troops deployed at Geidam in Yobe, allegedly threatened to abandon their duty post over neglect by military authorities.

Col. Aminu Iliyasu, the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, said in a statement on Friday in Abuja that troops had reiterated their loyalty and commitment to serving their fatherland against all odds.

Iliyasu said the report of “mutiny disposition’’ by the troops was orchestrated by some Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

He said that intelligence revealed that the report was due to the massive onslaught by troops against the collaborators and sympathisers of the terrorists, who continue to lose out in their activities.

According to him, more than ever before, Nigerian army troops and indeed all the entire components of Operation Lafiya Dole are committed to wiping out remnants of the insurgents from the country’s territory.

“Contrary to the despicable report peddled by the said unprofessional media outlets, the valiant troops of 159 Battalion deployed (at Geidam) have reiterated their unalloyed loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai and all constituted authorities.

“The troops also restated unequivocally their absolute commitment to serving their fatherland no matter the price or odds.’’

According to him, the troops gave their commitment when the Commander, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Suleiman Idris visited them on Jan. 9 at their location.

“The sector commander was at the location to ascertain the veracity of the alleged mutinous reports in some media but was stunned on arrival by the jubilant reaction of the warrior soldiers who are hungry for action against B/Haram/ISWAP criminals,” he said.

Iliyasu said the commander delivered the Christmas and New Year messages of the Chief of Army Staff to the troops and urged them to remain steadfast in their belief in one indivisible Nigeria.

He said the troops described the reports of mutinous action by them as “being preposterous, fake news and indeed a figment of the imagination of the unscrupulous elements behind such reports”. (NAN)