No more barrenness in your land, Adeboye assures Ondo residents

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Pastor Enoch Adejare-Adeboye, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has told residents of Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State that there will be no longer barrenness in their land.

He said this on Thursday during his sermon at the “Let’s Go-A-Fishing” Programme tagged “Perfect Gift” held at Comprehensive High School, Ode-Irele.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeboye in a 30 minutes sermon, picked the bible text from John 3:16 which says “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten son that whosoever accept Him will not perish but live everlasting life”.

The revered man of God said that Jesus Christ was the only “Perfect Gift” God has given to mankind and anyone who accepted him would no longer experience barrenness, bondages, curses, suffering and poverty among others.

“Irele is the first place we will be visiting after the “Holy Ghost Congress” and I can assure you that every kingdom represented here will no longer experience barrenness, bondages, suffering and poverty.

“Many people are afraid of tomorrow because they do not know what will happen but I can assure you that with Jesus Christ, your tomorrow will be alright.

“When a gift is given, you can decide to accept it or not but when God gave us Jesus Christ, he gave that perfect gift.

“It is left to us to accept Him or not, but as much as people who have accepted him and will still accept him today, no more sorrows, no more pains and no more failures in Jesus name.

“And whether the devil likes it or not, it shall be well with you and your tomorrow will be alright in Jesus name,’’ Adeboye prayed.

He, however, admonished residents to surrender their lives to Christ saying that for their tomorrow to be alright, they must accept the “Perfect Gift”.

Meanwhile, hundreds of faithful trooped out during the altar call to surrender their lives to Christ as Daddy GO prayed for them all.

A mammoth crowd including youths, the elderly, women, men, pastors, politicians, traditional rulers and people of other walks of life besieged the venue of the programme.

NAN also reports that Adeboye’s chopper which landed around 09:55 a.m., at a nearby government field in Irele took off around 10:45 a.m., at the end of the programne.(NAN)