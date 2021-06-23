No money released for NASS renovation -Official

Sen. Ajibola Basiru, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, has denied speculation that N37 billion has been released for the renovation of the National Assembly complex.

Bashiru said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Contrary to the widespread falsehood being peddled both mainstream and online media as a fall out of the reported incident of leaking roof of the National Assembly Complex after a heavy downpour on Tuesday.

“It is pertinent to inform the public that the National Assembly and its leadership is not responsible for the maintenance and renovation of the complex and they have not received N37 billion or any amount for the renovation of the complex.

“While it is true that an initial appropriation of the above stated sum was made due to the decaying nature of the complex which has not witness any major maintenance or overhauling since construction, the said amount was reduced to N9 billion after the breakout of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even with this reduction, the sum of N9 billion or any amount is yet to be cash backed or released to the National Assembly.

“None of this amount is even appropriated for the National Assembly bureaucracy or its leadership,” he said.

He said that the complex was a national monument under the control of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

“In essence, the FCDA is responsible for its maintenance as well as renovation and not the leadership of the National Assembly as being falsely bandied about,” he said.

Basiru said that the leakage witnessed at the foyer of the assembly on Tuesday, has justified the apprehension of the leadership of the national assembly and the FCDA and further underscored the need for an urgent intervention in revamping the dilapidated structures at the complex.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...