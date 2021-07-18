No military plane crashed in Kaduna, amid further fears -Sources

Against the widely spread report, no military aircraft left Yola for Kaduna or crashed anywhere in Kaduna State on Sunday.

PRNigeria nevertheless gathered that a military jet successfully conducted aerial bombardments of notorious enclaves of armed bandits in one of the North-West States on Sunday.

An intelligence officer told PRNigeria that the aircraft took off from Katsina for an anti-banditry operation against bandits in a neighbouring state.

The operative said: “The aircraft took off from Katsina State this morning and completed its mission against bandits’ dens in the targetted areasR30;.”

Attempts to reach the NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabwet were not successful as his mobile phone was busy

Independent sources confirmed to Newsdiaryonline that there was indeed no military plane crash in Kaduna on Sunday.However, one of the sources expressed fresh fears to Newsdiaryonline that a plane believed to be on military mission “disappeared from the radar between Funtua in Katsina State and Gusau in Zamfara state” on Sunday. Katsina and Zamfara states are the hotbed of ongoing banditry and the battle to checkmate the criminality.

“No military plane crashed in Kaduna but a plane believed to be on a military operation disappeared from the radar between Funtua and Gusau,” the source to Newsdiaryonline.

With reports by PRNigeria

