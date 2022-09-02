No Mercy: Military Airstrikes ‘Finish’ Scores of Bandits, ISWAP Terrorists

Less than a month after the launch of ‘Operation Show no Mercy,’ scores of armed bandits and terrorists have been eliminated by the Nigerian military Air Task Force with the support of special forces on the ground at different communities in Kaduna and Borno States.

A defence intelligence source told PRNigeria that the military raids were in continuation of intensive air and ground troop operations on terrorists and their enclaves.

According to him, the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch on 30 August 2022 conducted air interdiction missions against identified terrorist hideouts at Alhaji Isiaka location and Kuduru in Igabi Local Government Area of the State.

He said: “The strikes were successful as at least 14 bodies of the eliminated terrorists were sighted after the clearance operations by special forces on the ground.

“Similar strikes were also undertaken at Udawa along Kaduna – Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State after receiving intelligence of terrorist activities of cow rustling in the area.

“On receipt of the distress call, NAF aircraft were immediately scrambled to the location where they intercepted and neutralized several terrorists on bikes guiding the rustled herds of cattle.”

On the military operations at Amchile and Gargash, both terrorist locations in Bama axis of Borno State PRNigeria learnt from the defence source that the locations were attacked severally with few surviving terrorists seen fleeing from the point of impact and hiding under nearby trees which were subsequently attacked.

“The aggressive bombardments were carried out by Nigerian Air Force (NAF), alpha jets and Super Tucano, on Wednesday, killing scores of ISWAP terrorists at Amchile, Gargash and Gazuwa in the Bama axis of Borno State.”

When contacted, the Spokesperson of the Nigerian Airforce Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed to PRNIgeria that the military has sustained the tempo of its operation against the terrorists.

He added that “Operational commanders have been directed to sustain the tempo of the military decisiveness against the terrorists and insurgents where ever they are at this period.”

As part of strategies to combat terrorism in Nigeria, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, early in August launched “operation show no-mercy” by tasking commanders and air troops to deal with the menace of terrorism with reloaded efforts.

By PRNigeria

