No loss of life in Marina fire outbreak — LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency (LASEMA) said life was lost in the fire outbreak which occurred at a three-storey in Marina, Lagos Island, on Sunday.

LASEMA Spokesman, Nosa Okunbor, told the News   of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire started in one of the flats in the .

“Earlier today, LASEMA and other stakeholders extinguished the fire that gutted the three-storey Elephant House at Marina.

“We effectively stopped it from extending to other around it. Fortunately, loss of life and injuries recorded.

“Situation report regarding the fire outbreak, upon arrival at the scene, showed that the above location was engulfed by fire.

“Further investigation at the incident scene revealed that the fire started from one of the flats at the third floor of the building,” he said.

He added that efforts to put off the fire proved abortive as the gas cylinder in one of the rooms exploded and the fire to adjoining flats in the building.

“The raging fire was eventually extinguished with the combined efforts of the community, LASEMA, Lagos State Fire Service (Lekki, Onikan ) and the Federal Fire Service,” he said. (NAN)

