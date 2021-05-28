No life was lost in filling station inferno in Enugu – Police

May 28, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Police Command in Enugu State casualty was recorded in the fire outbreak in a filling station in Agbani, Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that was fire outbreak in Enorsco Petroleum Filling Station located on Agbani-Akpugo Road on early hours of Friday.

The Command’s Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the disclosure in a statement available to NAN on Friday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that a combined team of police, Enugu State Fire Service and law-abiding citizens successfully put out the fire without any casualty.

“The fire, suspected to have been caused by a leakage in the fuel tank of the filling station’s power generating set, gutted a tanker truck discharging it Dual Purpose Kerosene into an underground tank.

“The fire also gutted an iron-housing-container and unspecified of empty Gee-Pee tanks displayed within the premises of the filling station, before it was promptly put out by the combined team,’’ he said.

Ndukwe said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu, had ordered -scale investigation to further ascertain the actual cause of the incident and damages incurred. (NAN)

Tags: ,