No life lost in Lafenwa crisis —- Police

The police command in Ogun on Wednesday said that no life was lost during the clash between some youths in Lafenwa Market, Abeokuta on Monday.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in a statement confirmed that the situation had been brought under control.

Oyeyemi said that the crisis which happened on Monday night was caused by rumour which alleged that someone had died in the conflict between the two groups.

He said that it was not true adding that the crisis was as a result of a rumour alleging a clash between two men.

“I think one of the men was injured and some people went to town with the rumour that the injured man died.

“That is what led to the whole thing and the issue escalated.

“But contrary to what people were insinuating, no life was lost, but people were injured; shops burnt and properties destroyed,’’ she said.

The spokesperson said that the police had arrested several people in connection with the crisis.

“The situation is under control and we had made some arrests. I don’t want to disclose the number of persons we had arrested, but we had made some arrests.

“We are still investigating the clash and after thorough investigation, whoever that is found culpable will be charged to court,” Oyeyemi said. (NAN)

