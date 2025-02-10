No life lost, as gas explodes in Niger

A gas explosion has occurred at Sabon Wuse in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger on Saturday, resulting in a massive fire outbreak.

By Rita Iliya

A gas explosion has occurred at Sabon Wuse in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger on Saturday, resulting in a massive fire outbreak.

Alhaji Abdullahi Baba-Arah, Director-General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), disclosed this in a statement in Minna on Sunday.

He said the incident happened at about 11:00 pm at Tasiu Gas Plant, located beside Kalasma Filling Station, along the Kaduna expressway.

Baba-Arah said the explosion occurred while transloading gas from a trailer tanker to the surface tank.

He said the blast completely burnt the gas plant, the trailer tanker, and a car belonging to one Abubakar Yakubu, which was parked nearby.

He added that the inferno spread to the Ngeil grains processing factory behind the gas plant, destroying about 550 bags of beans and six bags of soya beans.

He said no life was lost in the incident, and the fire has been brought under control.

He said the agency had assessed the situation and confirmed that the affected areas have been secured. (NAN)