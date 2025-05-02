No life jackets, no water movements, Oyetola warns boat operators, passengers

Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, the Minister of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, has warned boat users, operators and passengers across the country against travelling on the Nigerian waterways without life jackets.

By Diana Omueza

Oyetola said this in a statement signed by Dr Bolaji Akinola, the Media and Communications Adviser to the Minister, after the distribution of 3,500 lifejackets on Friday in Bayelsa State.

Oyetola said that the ongoing nationwide distribution of 42,000 lifejackets by the Federal Government was to enhance safety and curb boats mishaps.

“This distribution is part of a nationwide initiative that marks a continuation of the Federal Government’s concerted efforts to tackle recurring boat mishaps and ensure the safety of coastal and riverine communities.

“Water transportation plays a critical role in the daily lives of Nigerians, particularly in coastal and riverine communities.

“The life jacket distribution campaign is strategic, proactive and long overdue as it reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to preserving lives and promoting a safe marine environment.

“With these life jackets, we are empowering our waterways users, fishermen, traders, students and transport operators with the basic tools to survive and be safe.

“They are not for decoration, they are for your protection and safety is everyone’s responsibility,” he said.

Oyetola urged water marshals at river banks to strictly enforce the no lifejackets, no movements rules, stressing that safety should not be compromised.

He also appealed to boat users to comply with the water safety measures, especially on the use of lifejackets.

He commended the state government for establishing its Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, highlighting the state’s vast network of rivers, creeks and strategic maritime position.

Oyetola also commended the commitment of the government to the development of the Agge Deep Seaport.

According to him, the project is transformative and visionary, capable of reshaping the economic landscape of the state and the entire Southern Nigeria.

“The Agge Deep Seaport will serve as a major maritime gateway, facilitating international trade, reducing congestion at existing ports, creating jobs and boosting investments.

“It will also accelerate development in the Niger Delta and the Federal Government remains fully committed to this realization,” he said.(NAN)