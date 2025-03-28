No leakage of Presidential communications to senate under Lado- Akpabio

Sen. Godswill Akpabio has commended the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate matters, Sen. Basheer Lado, on ensuring that there are no leakages of private

By Naomi Sharang

Sen. Godswill Akpabio has commended the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate matters, Sen. Basheer Lado, on ensuring that there are no leakages of private communication between the presidency and the senate.

Akpabio, who is President of the senate, stated this on Thursday in th

e office of the special adviser, describing his performance as unprecedented in the area of making communication between the senate and President Tinubu far easier than in the past .

He said: “Let me put on record that since Lado’s assumption of office as special adviser to Tinubu on National Assembly (senate matters), we have not had a single leakage of private communication between the presidency and the senate.

“We have not had a single incidence of leakage. Because in government, that’s what we call the right to know.

“And then of course, where government business is done on pages of newspapers and on social media through leakages of information, it negatively rubs on national security.

” So I want to thank you for upholding the tenets of what the government should be, and what separation of powers is all about.

“Your performance in office generally within the last eight months is unprecedented, by transforming the office itself and making the synergy between the executive and legislature more robust and rewarding for the good of all .

“You are no doubt, a man of colour, excellence, and style, who stepped into an office and transformed it for better result delivery as it is clearly with the way you keep track of all the bills passed by us and those assented to by the President.

“Ahead of the 2027 general elections with the Deputy President of the Senate, the National Chairman of APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and your strategic self , Kano is already in the kitty of APC,” he said.

Lado, in his welcome speech said: “In Akpabio, President Tinubu has found not only a dependable ally but a statesman who understands the delicate art of governance and importance of cooperation over confrontation .

“Your presence here is not only symbolic of the harmony between the executive and the legislature; it is a testament to the power of unity, the strength of shared vision and the boundless possibilities when leadership is anchored on service.

“Permit me to especially commend your steadfast and visible support for President Tinubu.

“You have not merely walked alongside the President; you have championed his Renewed Hope Agenda with conviction, defending it with clarity, articulating it with passion and advancing it through legislative action,” he said.(NAN)