‘No Kogi Citizen Should Go to Bed Hungry’ – Governor Ododo

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has declared that no citizen of Kogi State should go to bed hungry under his watch as the Governor of the state.

Governor Ododo made the declaration at the official flag off of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Food Outreach Programme in Lokoja on Monday.

Governor Ododo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to food security, emphasizing that Kogi State will not only support the federal government’s intervention but also expand its own quarterly food distribution programme to reach more vulnerable households in the state.

He described the Food Outreach programme of the Renewed Hope Initiative as a “timely and compassionate” intervention that aligns with the vision of the Kogi State government to uplift citizens struggling with economic hardship.

Governor Ododo also reiterated his broader commitment to women and youth empowerment, noting that Kogi State has already surpassed the 35% affirmative action for women inclusion in government appointments and elective positions, adding that his administration will continue to implement economic policies that uplift its citizens.

He urged Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, assuring that Kogi State remains fully aligned with the federal government’s economic recovery and social welfare programmes.

On her part, Hajia Nana Shettima, Wife of the Vice President, who represented the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu at the event, emphasized the need for the food items to reach the intended beneficiaries.

She warned against reselling the supplies and encouraged recipients to utilize the support effectively to improve their well-being.

“This initiative is not just about food; it is about restoring dignity, giving hope, and providing relief to the most vulnerable among us,” she stated.

Shettima noted that the RHI Food Outreach Programme programme has already impacted citizens in multiple states, with plans for further expansion.

“Other components of the initiative include grants for People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs), climate change awareness programmes for students, and the ‘Flow with Confidence’ Initiative, which provides sanitary wears to young girls in rural areas to support school attendance,” she added.

Earlier, Kogi State First Lady and RHI State Coordinator, Hajia Safinat Usman Ododo, commended the First Lady’s intervention for her role in easing the hardships faced by the less privileged in the state.

She reiterated the dedication of Kogi women to national development efforts and pledged to collaborate with communities to address their needs effectively.

Spearheaded by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu to combat hunger and provide relief to vulnerable Nigerians, the Renewed Hope Initiative Food Outreach Programme is aimed at providing food interventions for vulnerable groups in communities across the states of the federation.