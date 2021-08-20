No known registered Nigerians with NIDO-Asia in Afghanistan, says former president

Dr Jonathan Obaje, former President, Nigerians in Diaspora (NIDO) Singapore in Asia, says he is not aware of any member of the association living in Afghanistan.

Obaje, a leading member of NIDO-Asia and Nigerian scientist based in Singapore, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

The scientist was speaking against the backdrop of the Taliban take over of government in Afghanistan and the resultant evacuation of foreign nationals from the country by their home governments.

‘So, even if there are Nigerians living in Afghanistan, they would be just a few private individuals.

“Of course, there is no country where there are no Nigerians. But even if there are Nigerians living in Afghanistan, none has registered as a member of NIDO.

“There is no known Nigerian embassy in Afghanistan and it is very difficult to get contacts, except one reaches out to the nation’s diplomatic commission in Nigeria,” he said.

He said although Afghanistan is in Asia, the organisation has not had any dealings that would connect it with the area.

He, however, said that at the moment, the organisation “does not have a representative saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the affairs of Nigerians in the whole of Asia. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...