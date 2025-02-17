No Invasion: How Lagos Assembly Invited, Begged DSS, Others for Security

Fresh facts have emerged to show that contrary to reports which claimed Department of State Services (DSS) officers stormed or invaded the Lagos State House of Assembly, sealing offices of the Speaker and his deputy, it was the Assembly which invited security agents to maintain order.

Newsdiary Online learnt that in a letter dated 14th February, 2025, the Assembly management told Security Agencies in Lagos that, there was credible information that plans were afoot to forcefully reinstate the mpeached Speaker of the State Assembly on the 18th February, 2025.

This, noted the Assembly management, posed “a potential security threat to the Assembly and its members.”

The letter, which bore reference number

LSHA/FAD/0/7554/323, was signed by the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Mr. A. T. B. Ottun. It was addressed to the DSS Director in the State, as well as the heads of other security agencies in Lagos State.

Entitied: URGENT: ENHANCED SECURITY MEASURES FOR LSHA PREMISES, the Acting Clerk wrote: “I wish to bring to your attention a pressing matter that requires immediate action.

The letter sighted by Newsdiary Online was addressed to the Director SSS in Lagos Command said in part, “The impeached Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly plans to resume to office on the 18th of February, 2025, as the Speaker, posing a potential security threat to the Assembly and

its members.

“In light of this situation,” continued the Clerk, “we kindly request that you take necessary measures to fortify the security of the Assembly premises with effect from Sunday 16th February, 2025 by increasing the presence

of your Men and as well observe a strict access control within and outside the Assembly premises till further notice.”

He concluded this, “we look forward to your prompt attention Sir. Thank you.”