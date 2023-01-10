No intimidation, harassment will deter DSS from its duties — Spokesman

By Monday Ijeh

The Department of State Services (DSS) says no amount of intimidation, harassment and blackmail will deter it from discharging its constitutional duties.

Dr Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of DSS said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Afunanya said the clarification followed uncovered plans by some politicians and disgruntled elements within and outside the government to sponsor smear campaigns against the service.

He said the target of the campaign was to discredit the Director-General (D-G) of DSS, Yusuf Bichi and other key officials over the service’s uncompromising stance on some critical governance and policy issues.

“Those behind the plot have engaged Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organisations to not only sustain, but stage further rallies, road-shows and press conferences to discredit Bichi.

“Also, sections of the media have been briefed to implement the strategy through sponsored articles, commentaries and features to malign the D-G, his family and select officials of the Service.

“The Service is monitoring developments and will allow the plotters to either exhaust themselves or rescind the plan of action,” he said.

The DSS spokesman said the service would not idly watch a group of dissatisfied gang to undermine it and its highly dedicated leadership and management.

Afunanya urged the public to be wary of the tendencies and ignore the antics of dark forces out to impugn the character of the D-G.

He restated that the DSS would continue to create the enabling environment for the 2023 general elections and confront head-on, all threats to national security. (NAN)