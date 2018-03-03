No ICRC aid worker killed in Rann attack

The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) has declared that none of its aid workers was killed in the Thursday night attack on Rann community of Borno.

ICRC’s Communications Coordinator, Aleksandra Mosimann, made the clarifications in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Maiduguri.

Mosimann said that the organization conducted food distribution exercise throughout the week of the attack, adding that the aid workers were confirmed physically unharmed.

“There is inaccuracy of the information in reference to the ICRC.

“Concerning Rann, the ICRC and Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) had a food distribution ongoing in Rann throughout the week of the attack.

“ The staff and volunteers of the NRCS, our partner organization, were present on the ground. All of them have been confirmed physically unharmed.

“At present we remain concerned about the safety of two midwives working in a Ministry of Health clinic in Rann, supported by the ICRC, whose whereabouts we don’t know yet.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the families of all persons killed or injured in the attack, including the families of the humanitarian workers tragically killed or injured in Rann,” Mosimann said.

It will be recalled that the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA), confirmed that three aid workers were killed and three others were injured while a female nurse was declared missing in the attack by armed men at a military base on Thursday in Rann.

The UN agency explained that two of the deceased aid workers were contractors with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), working as coordinators in the camp for 55,000 internally displaced persons, who fled their homes as a result of the ongoing conflict.

The third deceased aid worker was a medical doctor employed as a third party consultant with UNICEF. (NAN)