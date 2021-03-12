No hike in petrol price for now – Marketers

March 12, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) say there is no hike in pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol.

groups confirmed development in separate interviews with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos while reacting to reports that the price of PMS has been increased to N212.61 per litre.

Currently petrol sells at N162 and N165 per litre at most filling stations across country.

Mr Clement Isong, the Executive Secretary, MOMAN, told NAN that the association had received communication from the Nigerian Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that there should be no price increment for PMS.

Isong said, “NNPC has told that they not increase prices in March. If you recall, they made a statement on that earlier and reconfirmed to that there is no increment.

“They also put it out on their social media handles.’’

According to him, queue noticed at filling stations in some states of the country in recent weeks is due to speculation that there be price increase.

“What NNPC did was to take out the speculation by giving assurance that price not go up in March and that killed the queue and demand went down.

“What they done again this morning is to take out the speculation out of the market. They always enough products,’’ he said.

Isong added that MOMAN had advised its members to continue retailing with the old price regime.

Similarly, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, President, IPMAN said marketers had received communication from NNPC that there would not be any price increment until government and labour concluded their deliberations.

“There is no increment. Government is still talking with labour. What even concerned about is total deregulation of the market.

“There are other alternative sources of energy to PMS and we cannot continue to focus all our attention only on that product. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,