No gas leakage in our depot – Rainoil

June 24, 2021



Rainoil Ltd has assured residents of Ijegun-Egba Community State, where its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) depot is located, of safety.

The company gave the assurance in a statement posted on its website on Thursday and obtained by the News Agency of (NAN) .

The company also said that there was no gas leakage in its .

The statement noted that speculation of a leak in the gas depot was unfounded.

“Rainoil today carried out a routine fire safety drill to the preparedness of staff in the event of an emergency.

“A representative from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) was on ground to the entire process.

routine fire drill was apparently mistaken to be a result of gas leak in the ,” it said.

The statement called on the community and other stakeholders to dispel the gas leakage rumour as the depot had resumed operations following the fire safety drill.

“We will continue to that all safety measures are in place in all our operations.

“We are safety conscious and committed to the safety of our community and the environment,” the statement said. (NAN)

