No fracas in Taraba PDP – Chairman

April 19, 2021



Retired Lt.-Col. Agbu Kefas, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Taraba has denied reports of division within the state chapter of the party.

Kefas, a chat with Jalingo on Monday, shortly after a closed-door with Mr Victor Bala, his predecessor Ardo Kola, said the publication about the crack in the party was baseless.

He said rather, the party was working hard to unite members and mend fences of trust ahead of elections.

The PDP chairman explained consultations were ongoing across board to ensure PDP remaines the party to beat the state come 2023.

“Taraba is a PDP state and target is to see we can maintain the lead and so far, we are on course.

“We don’t have problem in Taraba PDP and grace of God, we will to provide the necessary leadership the state needs to move forward.

“I read the story of the crack in Taraba PDP and the writer only pointed to one person who has left the party.

“We are not disturbed with because politics is what it is and when people switch gear whatever reason, it does not mean the has come.

“We have also received some many from other political parties, so there is no big deal about one person leaving,” he said. (NAN)

