Retired Lt.-Col. Agbu Kefas, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba has denied reports of division within the state chapter of the party.

Kefas, in a chat with journalists in Jalingo on Monday, shortly after a closed-door meeting with Mr Victor Bala, his predecessor in Ardo Kola, said the publication about the crack in the party was baseless.

He said rather, the party was working hard to unite members and mend fences of trust ahead of future elections.

The PDP chairman explained that consultations were ongoing across board to ensure that PDP remaines the party to beat in the state come 2023.

“Taraba is a PDP state and our target is to see how we can maintain the lead and so far, we are on course.

“We don’t have problem in Taraba PDP and by the grace of God, we will continue to provide the necessary leadership the state needs to move forward.

“I read the story of the crack in Taraba PDP and the writer only pointed to one person who has left the party.

“We are not disturbed with that because politics is what it is and when people switch gear for whatever reason, it does not mean the end has come.

“We have also received some many from other political parties, so there is no big deal about one person leaving,” he said. (NAN)

