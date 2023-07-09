No files implicating Tinubu in our possession, says ICPC

…Urges general public to disregard report by Saharareporters

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has condemned report by Saharareporters that the DSS carted away files implicating President Tinubu from its headquarters in Abuja.

The ICPC disclosed this in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

Recall that the SaharaReporters had recently reported that the Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services has been removing all incriminating files relating to President Bola Tinubu and his close aides from the Code of Conduct Bureau and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

Mrs Ogugua therefore stated that there were no files implicating President Tinubu and his aides in the custody of the Commission’s headquarters or in its offices across the states of the Federation.

She stressed that the said report was a fake news, unfounded and should be disregarded by the public.

She stated,”The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been drawn to a spurious news report by online medium, Saharareporters titled “Secret Police, DSS Carts Away Files Implicating President Buhari, Close Aides from ICPC, CCB”.

“The Commission hereby refute the report by Saharareporters and state unequivocally that there were no files implicating President Tinubu or close aides at its headquarters or offices across the states and therefore the alleged carting away of such imaginary files is unfounded and should be disregarded by the public.”

The ICPC Spokesperson further stated,”While the Commission does not dispute the role of the media to inform the public, it is however deeply disturbed by irresponsible practice and non-adherence to the tenets of the journalism profession by some media outlets.

“For the umpteenth time, the Commission wishes to urge media organisations not to allow the use of their medium to propagate lies and unfounded reports by subversive agents. The Commission’s channels of communications remain open for clarification and confirmation.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

