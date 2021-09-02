No fewer than 5,890 terrorists surrendered, 48 killed – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says no fewer than 5,890 terrorists and their families have so far surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in North East due to the intensity of military fire power.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this while giving an update on the operations of the armed forces across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the troops have sustained their operations against the terrorists, adding that the kinetic and non-kinetic efforts had compelled the terrorists to surrender in large numbers.

He said that 565 of the surrendered terrorists, three commanders, four Amirs, five Nakibs and five cattle rustling specialists had been handed over to Borno government for further management after profiling.

Onyeuko said the troops on Aug. 14, repelled terrorists’ attack with the support of the Air Component through air interdiction missions and inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists and their equipment.

According to him, no fewer than 48 of the terrorists were neutralised, 20 arrested including fighters and commanders.

“Their logistics base and facilities including three gun trucks were destroyed in the process.

“A cumulative total of 52 assorted arms and 1,977 rounds of 7.62mm assorted calibre ammunition including AK-47 and FN rifles with magazines, hand grenades, commando mortar guns, locally fabricated rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, Dane guns and Nigerian Police rifles among other items were recovered from surrendered terrorists and operations within the period.

“Also, a total of seven terrorists collaborators/informants and logistics suppliers were arrested and handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies for necessary actions,” he said. (NAN)

