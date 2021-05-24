No fewer than 400 people arrested over security threats in Imo, says Uzodimma

May 24, 2021 Favour Lashem



Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo says fewer than 400 people mayhem or attacks have been arrested and charged to court.

This is contained n a statement in Owerri by Uzidunma’s Chief Press Secretary Oguwike Nwachuku.

”Over 400 of those carried out the threats on the in the past have been arrested.

”The thing is that over 70 cent of them are not Igbo. We will crush anybody that attempts to cause mayhem or Imo people again.

”Government cannot surrender to blackmailers, hoodlums, and perpetrators of violence,” he said.

He also advised those planning to visit the with any of violence to have a rethink as “government is ever ready and prepared to keep Imo safe and secured.”

Uzodinma called on the people to go about their businesses without fear of molestation or harassment.

”What happened in the past weeks will never repeat itself again,” he added. (NAN)

