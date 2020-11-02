No fewer than 158,000 people affected by flood in Kebbi, NEMA says

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says no fewer than 158,000 people were affected by flood in 18 local government areas of Kebbi State.

The Team Leader of NEMA’s Emergency Operation Centre in Sokoto, Alhaji Tukur Abubakar, made this known while speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday shortly after meeting with the state governor, Sen. Atiku Bagudu.

Tukur explained that the team had been in the state for the past three weeks and went round the most affected areas and documented the details of flood victims.

“We have been here for the past three weeks. As you know, Kebbi state is one of the worst hit by the flood this year. So, we are here to assess the level of damage.