No Extradition Process Against Simon Ekpa – AGF Fagbemi Clarifies

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has refuted media reports suggesting that the federal government has initiated an extradition process against Simon Ekpa, a leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a statement issued by Kamarudeen Ogundele, Special Adviser to the President on Communication and Publicity in the Office of the AGF, Fagbemi clarified that the reports were a misrepresentation of his comments made during a Stakeholders/Citizen Engagement Forum held in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the AGF, the Nigerian government has not commenced any extradition process against Ekpa, who is currently facing trial in Finland on charges filed by the Finnish government. Instead, Fagbemi emphasized that the Nigerian authorities have been engaging with their Finnish counterparts to ensure that Ekpa is held accountable for his alleged cross-border crimes.

Fagbemi explained that the federal government is closely monitoring the ongoing trial in Finland to determine the appropriate course of action based on the outcome. He urged the media to avoid speculative reports and to verify information before publication, given the sensitive nature of the case.

“The Attorney General appeals to the media to exercise caution in their reportage and refrain from disseminating misleading information that could further complicate this sensitive matter,” the statement read.

Ekpa, who is facing charges related to his alleged incitement of violence and unrest in southeastern Nigeria, remains under investigation by Finnish authorities. The Nigerian government is expected to make a formal decision regarding his extradition after the conclusion of the trial in Finland.