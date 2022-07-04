No examination on Eid-el-Kabir day — NECO

The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it has not scheduled any examination for July 9, contrary to insinuations in some quarters that it scheduled examination date on Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) day.

The council stated this in a statement by the Head Information and Public Relations Division, Mr Azeez Sani and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the council was conscious of the importance of religious festivals and had as such, always made adequate provision for such in fixing examination dates.

“The council has given a whole examination free week, beginning from July 8, to July 13, in the ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates.

“This is to enable Muslim faithful to have enough time to celebrate the festival,” he said.

It will be recalled that the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for School based Candidates began on June 27, and will end on Aug.12. (NAN)

