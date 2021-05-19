No evidence NLC backing off yet, says KDSG

May 19, 2021



Kaduna State has said that despite announcement of suspension of strike, it has not seen evidence that “ is backing off” yet.

Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to Governor (Media & ) to Governor Nasir El-Rufai this assertion statement Wednesday.

He said, “ Kaduna State is yet to see evidence that is backing off from its campaign of economic and social sabotage against people of the State.

According to Adekeye, “Electric power is yet to restored, after it was shutdown at dawn on Sunday, 16th May 2021, in brazen violation of the laws protecting essential services and infrastructure. That action removed any basis for state officials to meet the last Sunday. Denying our people electricity about 18 hours to the advertised commencement of their organised sabotage was akin to putting a gun on the government’s head. Government has a lawful duty not to indulge blackmail.

“Restoring electricity is vital to relieving some of the pain that needless acts of lawlessness have inflicted on our people. The unimpeded provision of essential services is vital to civilised order.

“Those who have disrupted it should promptly reverse themselves, not expect that it will a matter for negotiation, much being viewed as a precondition. KDSG will not participate in such a negotiation or countenance one whilst our people are still being denied their right to electricity.”

