No End in Sight: A Nation in Fear as Children are Snatched Away, By Abdul-Azeez  Suleiman

The scourge of abduction and kidnapping in Nigeria has reached alarming levels in recent years, with innocent civilians, particularly school children, falling victim to the merciless acts of bandits and terrorist groups. The tragic incident in the town of Kuriga, Kaduna State, where more than 280 school pupils were abducted in broad daylight, serves as a stark reminder of the rampant insecurity plaguing the country. The families of the abducted children are left traumatized and desperate, with no clear solution in sight.

The families of the abducted children are living through a nightmare, unable to sleep as they anxiously await any news of their loved ones. The harrowing reports of the conditions faced by the kidnapped children, including a lack of food, only add to the distress and anguish experienced by the families. The scale of the kidnapping in Kuriga is unprecedented, with almost every household in the town affected by the abduction of a child.

The government’s response to these abductions has been largely ineffective, with promises of rescue operations but little concrete action to address the root causes of the problem. President Bola Tinubu and his government have failed to provide adequate security measures to protect the lives of citizens, allowing armed groups and gunmen to operate with impunity in many parts of the country.

The passing of a law that makes it a crime to make ransom payments may seem like a step in the right direction to curb the kidnapping industry, but it is ultimately unrealistic and impractical. Thid misguided controversial law has only served to further endanger the lives of victims, as government troops appear unable to rescue them, leaving their families helpless. The denial of ransom payments has left many families with no choice but to endure the anguish of seeing their loved ones held captive.

In situations where government troops are unable to secure the release of kidnapped victims, families are left with no choice but to pay the ransom to ensure the safe return of their loved ones. Denying them this option only adds to their suffering and desperation. This is just one example of the rampant insecurity that is facing the country.

The abduction of women and children by Boko Haram in the north-eastern region further highlights the failure of the government to protect its citizens. The fact that over 400 Internally Displaced Persons were abducted in Borno State shows the brazenness of these armed groups and the lack of security in the region. The state government’s assurance that “No child will be left behind” rings hollow in the face of continued mass abductions and violence.

The response of the authorities to these abductions has been lackluster and ineffective, with promises of rescue operations failing to yield the desired results. President Bola Tinubu and his government appear to have no concrete plan for addressing the growing insecurity that has allowed bandits and gunmen to operate with impunity across many parts of the country. The security measures put in place have proven insufficient in safeguarding the lives of Nigerian citizens.

It is evident that the current approach to tackling abduction and kidnapping in Nigeria is failing, and urgent action must be taken to address this crisis. The government must prioritize the safety and security of its citizens, and ensure that no child is left behind in the fight against armed groups and criminal elements. Stronger and more effective measures must be put in place to confront the perpetrators of these heinous crimes and bring an end to the reign of terror that has gripped the nation.

It is clear that the government needs to take urgent and decisive action to address the scourge of abduction and insecurity in Nigeria. This includes improving security infrastructure, increasing intelligence gathering, and ensuring swift and effective responses to kidnapping incidents. The lives and well-being of Nigerian citizens must be a top priority, and the government must demonstrate its commitment to protecting them. Only then can the people of Nigeria hope to live in a society free from fear and insecurity.